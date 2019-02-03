Dover, Del. (Mar. 2, 2019) --- Delaware State led by a point at the half, but was outscored 43-24 in the final 20 minutes of a 76-58 MEAC men’s basketball loss to Morgan State in Memorial Hall today.

The Bears snapped a six-game losing streak to improve to 9-18 overall and 4-10 in the MEAC, while the Hornets fell to 5-22 and 2-12.

Lapri McCray-Pace led four double-figure scorers for MSU with 17 points on eight-for-eight shooting from the field. He also tied for the team lead with seven rebounds. Sherwyn Devonish added 14 points, while Malik Miller came off the bench to tally 13 for the Bears.

Saleik Edwards was high man for Delaware State with 17 points, while Kevin Larson added 12, all in the first half.

Led by Larkin’s 12 points, the Hornets held a 34-33 lead at the break.

Delaware State opened up a 42-37 lead after a tip-in by Ameer Bennett with 18:22 left to play.

Morgan State answered with a 17-2 run, and pulled ahead 54-44 lead on a tip-in by McCray-Pace with 12:54 remaining.

The Hornets hit just one of seven shots from the field and committed six turnovers during the Morgan State spurt.

Delaware State pulled to within 54-47 after a three-pointer by Edwards, but the Bears scored the next eight points to open up a 15-point lead.

The Hornets could get no closer than 11 points the rest of the way.

DSU committed 24 turnovers in the contest, leading to 28 Morgan State points.

Delaware State will close out its 2018-19 home schedule with a Monday contest against MEAC leader Norfolk State. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall.