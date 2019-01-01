Baltimore, Md. (Feb. 25, 2019) --- Kevin Larkin led three Delaware State double-figure scorers with 16 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds to key the Hornets’ 70-60 MEAC men’s basketball win over Coppin State at the CSU Physical Education Complex Monday evening.

DSU snapped a three-game losing streak and avenged a 64-60 home loss to Coppin State on Jan. 7 to improve to 5-21 overall and 2-11 in the MEAC. The Eagles dropped their second in a row to fall to 6-23 and 6-8.

Larkin’s point total included the 1000th of his college career on a first half basket. He scored 451 points in one season at Cheyney and 220 in two years at Niagara before enrolling at Delaware State last summer. Despite missing five of the Hornets’ 26 games, Larkin has a team-high 345 points this season.

Jonathan Mitchell came off the bench to add 15 points, while D’Marco Baucum contributed 11 points to the win.

“We had major contributions from so many guys this evening,” said Delaware State first-year head coach Eric Skeeters, who led the Hornets to their second road win of the season. “Of course, Kevin (Larkin) was not only aggressive offensively, but played big on the boards with 18 rebounds. Jon Mitchell gave us some gutsy play off the bench and we were solid for most of the game on the defensive end.”

The Hornets forced Coppin State into 18.5% shooting in the first half (5-for-27) and 29.4% for the game (15-for-51).

Delaware State also held a 46-35 rebound advantage.

The Hornets led 28-26 at the half, and pulled ahead 52-41 when Pinky Wiley (9 points) hit a three-point basket and free throw with 11:29 left to play.

After DSU led 57-46 on another three-pointer by Wiley, Coppin State went on a late second half run to pull back into the game.

Ibn Williams capped off the 9-2 Eagle rally with a three-pointer to cut the Hornets’ lead to 59-55 at the 4:45 mark of the second half.

Delaware State responded with a 6-2 run off its own, and opened up a 65-57 lead on a jump hook in the lane by Ronald Lucas with 1:58 remaining.

Larkin has a team-high 10 double-doubles this season, including four in the last five games. He’s currently the second-leading rebounder in the MEAC at 9.1 per game.

The Hornets will return to action this Saturday (Mar. 2) at home against Morgan State. Game time is set for 4:00 p.m. in Memorial Hall.