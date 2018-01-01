Ogden, UT (Dec. 22, 2018) --- Jerrick Harding scored a game-high 36 points to lead Weber State to an 83-69 victory over visiting Delaware State in a men’s basketball contest at Dee Events Center today.

The Wildcats snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 6-5 this season, while the Hornets fell to 3-9.

Harding was nine-for-17 from the field, including five-of-10 on three-point shots, and was perfect on 13 free throw attempts. Brekkott Chapman added 16 points and led all players with 13 rebounds for Weber State.

Kevin Larkin was high scorer for Delaware State with 23 points and also led the Hornets with 10 rebounds. Larkin has scored 45 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in the last two games. He has reached double-figures in points and rebounds in four of the last five games. In addition, Larkin has led the Hornets in rebounding in each of the last four games and has been the team’s top scorer in three of the last four contests.

Pinky Wiley was second on the Hornets with 14 points, highlighted by two three-pointers and four free throws on four attempts. Wiley also led all players with six assists and four steals. He has 19 assists and just five turnovers in the last four games.

Saleik Edwards was the only other DSU player in double-figures with 10 points in the game.

Delaware State held the lead for a good portion of the game’s first 14 minutes.

After the score was tied for the fifth time (13-13), Edwards knocked down a three-pointer and Larkin followed with two free throws to give the Hornets an 18-13 lead with 9:39 left in the first half.

DSU led 22-17 before Weber State started its comeback. Caleb Nero capped off a 6-0 run with a basket to give the Wildcats a 23-22 lead at the 5:53 mark of the half.

Delaware State regained the lead, 24-23, on a jumper by Larkin, but Chapman answered with a three-pointer and Zach Braxton scored on a dunk to put the Wildcats back in front 28-24.

Weber State outscored DSU 12-4 during the remainder of the half to hold a 40-28 lead at intermission.

The Wildcats opened the second half on a 15-6, and pulled ahead 55-34 on a lay-up by Michal Kozak with 13:53 left to play.

Delaware State trailed by 22 points before beginning a comeback run. The Hornets outscored the Wildcats 25-12 during a nine-minute stretch of the second half, and pulled to within 70-61 on a three-point shot by Ronald Lucas with 4:15 left to play. Lucas is three-for-three on three-pointers in the last two games after missing his first six attempts of the season.

The Hornets only trailed 74-65 after a lay-up by Ameer Bennett with 3:23 left, but Weber State answered with a 7-0 run to seal the win.

Delaware State shot 36.9% for the game, hitting on 24 of its 65 shots from the field, including seven-of -20 on three-point attempts (35.0%).

Weber State knocked down 26 of its 58 shots for a 44.8% shooting mark. The Wildcats were eight for 23 on three-point shots (34.8%).

The Hornets were outrebounded 41-35, while each team committed 15 turnovers.

The Hornets will close out their non-conference schedule next Sat. (Dec. 29) at Ball State. Game time is set for 2:00 p.m. in Muncie, Ind.

DSU will begin Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play on Jan. 5 at Norfolk State (6:30 p.m.). Delaware State’s first MEAC home game is Monday Jan. 7 vs. Coppin State. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. following the DSU / Coppin State women’s contest.